Dayah Capital LLC Acquires 36,097 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Dayah Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 195.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,605 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dayah Capital LLC's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock worth $25,705,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Key Darling Ingredients News

Here are the key news stories impacting Darling Ingredients this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings beat: Darling reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $387.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, versus $0.08 a year earlier and analyst estimates of approximately $1.40–$1.45. Revenue rose 16.4% year over year to roughly $1.72 billion, slightly above the $1.71 billion consensus. Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Darling reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $387.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, versus $0.08 a year earlier and analyst estimates of approximately $1.40–$1.45. Revenue rose 16.4% year over year to roughly $1.72 billion, slightly above the $1.71 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Improving operating momentum: Management said momentum continues to build across the business, while a separate report highlighted ongoing deleveraging. Lower financial leverage could improve balance-sheet flexibility and support future shareholder returns. Darling Ingredients Reports Strong Q2 Results, Deleveraging Continues

Management said momentum continues to build across the business, while a separate report highlighted ongoing deleveraging. Lower financial leverage could improve balance-sheet flexibility and support future shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside potential: The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 32.4% potential upside. Zacks also cited positive earnings-estimate revisions, although it cautioned that price-target data alone is not always a reliable trading signal. Wall Street Analysts Believe Darling Could Rally 32.41%

The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 32.4% potential upside. Zacks also cited positive earnings-estimate revisions, although it cautioned that price-target data alone is not always a reliable trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also comparing Darling’s year-to-date performance with Kraft Heinz and the broader consumer-staples sector, providing context for its relative valuation and momentum. Darling Ingredients Compared With Other Consumer Staples Stocks

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here