Dayah Capital LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Bunge Global SA $BG

Dayah Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Bunge Global comprises 1.6% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Bunge Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Bunge Raises Outlook on Soybean, Softsead Outperformance

Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Bunge forecasts 2026 adjusted EPS

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Positive Sentiment: Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” BG Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Viterra Growth

Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Wall Street Analysts See a 28.32% Upside in Bunge Global

Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise.

The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned about a $1.67-per-share negative mark-to-market timing impact and weaker results in grain merchandising, milling, sugar and parts of the European soybean chain. These issues may have overshadowed the headline growth and contributed to the stock’s decline after earnings. Bunge Global Slides After Earnings as Strong Quarter Meets Tempered Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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