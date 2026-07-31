Dayah Capital LLC Invests $4.36 Million in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Dayah Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000. O-I Glass comprises 1.7% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dayah Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O-I Glass alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 2,975,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE:OI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 18.13%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,907.02. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $15 to $11 but retained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. Benzinga article

UBS lowered its price target from $15 to $11 but retained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic wins during the second-quarter earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves, despite near-term weakness in Europe. O-I Glass Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted strategic wins during the second-quarter earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves, despite near-term weakness in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also maintained a Buy rating while cutting its price target from $13 to $10, reflecting analysts’ continued confidence in the valuation but reduced near-term earnings expectations. Benzinga article

Truist also maintained a rating while cutting its price target from $13 to $10, reflecting analysts’ continued confidence in the valuation but reduced near-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage argues that O-I Glass now trades at a discounted valuation after a substantial decline, though the investment case depends on a recovery in operating performance. O-I Glass valuation analysis

Some coverage argues that O-I Glass now trades at a discounted valuation after a substantial decline, though the investment case depends on a recovery in operating performance. Negative Sentiment: O-I Glass recorded an $873 million goodwill impairment , producing a large second-quarter net loss and raising concerns about the value of prior acquisitions and the company’s outlook. O-I Glass goodwill impairment report

O-I Glass recorded an , producing a large second-quarter net loss and raising concerns about the value of prior acquisitions and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.09 versus analysts’ $0.24 consensus, while revenue declined 2.2% year over year to $1.67 billion. Weak European demand was identified as a key driver of the miss. O-I Glass earnings miss report

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.09 versus analysts’ $0.24 consensus, while revenue declined 2.2% year over year to $1.67 billion. Weak European demand was identified as a key driver of the miss. Negative Sentiment: The company cut full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter, prompting an investor investigation notice and further undermining confidence in management’s forecasts. O-I Glass investigation notice

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O-I Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O-I Glass wasn't on the list.

While O-I Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here