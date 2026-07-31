Dayah Capital LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Packaging Corporation of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Dayah Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PKG opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $189.03 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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