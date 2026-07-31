Dayah Capital LLC Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,215 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000. Fluor accounts for about 3.2% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dayah Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the construction company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Fluor by 38.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 208,435 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 58,333 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Fluor Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Fluor's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.20.

View Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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