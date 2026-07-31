Dayah Capital LLC Sells 16,205 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Dayah Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises approximately 1.0% of Dayah Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dayah Capital LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $82.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Flowserve

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Flowserve reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.95, above the $0.86 consensus and up from $0.91 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.17 billion also narrowly exceeded estimates of $1.16 billion. Flowserve Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Flowserve reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.95, above the $0.86 consensus and up from $0.91 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.17 billion also narrowly exceeded estimates of $1.16 billion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and margins strengthened: Quarterly bookings rose 26% year over year to a record $1.35 billion, including record aftermarket bookings of $696 million. Operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 13.0%, while adjusted operating margin reached 15.3%, signaling improved execution and potentially better future earnings visibility. Flowserve Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly bookings rose 26% year over year to a record $1.35 billion, including record aftermarket bookings of $696 million. Operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 13.0%, while adjusted operating margin reached 15.3%, signaling improved execution and potentially better future earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: 2026 earnings outlook improved: Management raised the low end of its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.05, resulting in a range of $4.05-$4.20 versus consensus of approximately $4.06. Revenue guidance remained around $4.9 billion. Flowserve Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Management raised the low end of its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.05, resulting in a range of $4.05-$4.20 versus consensus of approximately $4.06. Revenue guidance remained around $4.9 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed operating trends: Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 21.1% to $99 million, while operating profit rose 3.3% to $151.4 million. However, revenue fell 1.6% year over year, highlighting continued sales pressure despite stronger margins. Flowserve Q2 2026 Earnings

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 21.1% to $99 million, while operating profit rose 3.3% to $151.4 million. However, revenue fell 1.6% year over year, highlighting continued sales pressure despite stronger margins. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation weakened: Cash from operating activities declined 16.2% to $129.2 million, while total liabilities increased to $4.0 billion. These trends may temper enthusiasm if they persist despite the earnings and bookings momentum.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

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