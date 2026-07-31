Dayah Capital LLC Sells 24,806 Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Dayah Capital LLC cut its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,425 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Qnity Electronics accounts for about 2.2% of Dayah Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dayah Capital LLC's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Q. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,004 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Qnity Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,948 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Qnity Electronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a PE ratio of 44.93.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company develops materials and process solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, printed circuit boards and other electronic applications.

Its product portfolio includes materials used in wafer fabrication, lithography, chemical-mechanical planarization, cleaning, metallization and interconnect processes. Qnity also provides technologies designed to support the production of increasingly smaller, faster and more complex electronic devices.

Qnity was established as an independent public company through the separation of DuPont's Electronics business in 2025.

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