Dayah Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Dayah Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,094 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for 2.3% of Dayah Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dayah Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Ingevity worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NGVT opened at $70.02 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 261.97%. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

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Trending Headlines about Ingevity

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingevity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Ingevity reported second-quarter EPS of $1.74, above analyst estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33 and up from $1.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $314.1 million also exceeded the $312.2 million consensus estimate. Ingevity Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ingevity reported second-quarter EPS of $1.74, above analyst estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33 and up from $1.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $314.1 million also exceeded the $312.2 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.45, above the prior outlook and higher than the roughly $4.95-$5.05 analyst consensus range. Ingevity also increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook following a solid start to the year. Ingevity’s Q2 Adjusted Earnings Increase, Net Sales Decline; 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook Raised

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.45, above the prior outlook and higher than the roughly $4.95-$5.05 analyst consensus range. Ingevity also increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook following a solid start to the year. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance remains broadly in line with expectations. Ingevity maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with consensus expectations near $1.1 billion. Ingevity Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ingevity maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with consensus expectations near $1.1 billion. Negative Sentiment: Net sales declined year over year. Although quarterly revenue edged past estimates, the year-over-year sales decline creates concern about underlying demand and may offset some of the benefit from stronger earnings guidance. The company also reported a negative net margin, adding to investor caution.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In related news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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