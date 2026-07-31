DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT Shares Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises 4.6% of Vivo Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 4.51% of DBV Technologies worth $55,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $813.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

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