DCF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $252.59 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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