Dean Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,798 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock worth $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 387,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,430,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 374,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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