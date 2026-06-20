Dean Capital Management Has $730,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,039 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,989 shares of the company's stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 398,721 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 729,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 335,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,173,429 shares of the company's stock worth $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 326,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 628,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,220.67. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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