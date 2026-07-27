Dean Capital Management Invests $1.65 Million in Masco Corporation $MAS

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,356 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,505 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,545,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,776,000 after acquiring an additional 977,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $411,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,826,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $306,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,405,974 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,143,000 after purchasing an additional 518,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Masco Stock Up 0.1%

MAS stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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