Dean Capital Management Lowers Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,839 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $303.99 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $324.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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