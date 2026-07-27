Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company's stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $863.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp's payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBC. Weiss Ratings raised Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $195,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979.44. The trade was a 99.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $164,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,843.65. This represents a 66.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $769,432. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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