Dean Capital Management Takes $1.28 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,450.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $76.44 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.38.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.75%.The business had revenue of $344.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. J & J Snack Foods's payout ratio is 107.38%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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