Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,348 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. FormFactor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,545 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,146 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $37,391,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $35,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of FORM stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Evercore raised shares of FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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