Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000. Astera Labs accounts for 2.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,065,000 after purchasing an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock worth $269,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $317.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 214.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $372.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

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Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,311,256 shares of company stock worth $477,341,446 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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