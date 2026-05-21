Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $147,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 263.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Deere & Company stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $579.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.38. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

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Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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