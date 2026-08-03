Defilade Capital Management L.P. Has $32.84 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Defilade Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 86,454 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises about 4.6% of Defilade Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Defilade Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of ICU Medical worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $168.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $170.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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