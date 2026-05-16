Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,143 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 124,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Delek US worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 17,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is -112.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,289.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,000. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

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