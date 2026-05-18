Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Holdings Decreased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,447 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.79.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $242.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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