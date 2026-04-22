Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.8%

DELL opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $214.33. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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