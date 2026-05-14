Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,849 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $145,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135,696 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:DELL opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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