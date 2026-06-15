Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,848,464.08. The trade was a 55.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,500,261.31. This trade represents a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,916,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $395.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here