Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,632 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Hartline Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $417.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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