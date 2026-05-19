Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after buying an additional 350,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company's stock worth $544,670,000 after buying an additional 637,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.58.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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