Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,347 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $71,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the sale, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 8.2%

DELL opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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