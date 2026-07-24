Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,097 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 185,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $135,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

DELL stock opened at $438.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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