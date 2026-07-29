Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,295 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 162,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

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Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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