Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,365 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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