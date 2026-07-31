Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,603 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 120,525 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst fair-value estimates moved materially higher. Following Delta’s second-quarter results and management commentary, one estimate rose from $81.81 to $105.52. Analysts cited earnings execution, margins, and growth in premium and loyalty revenue as reasons for the improved outlook. Delta Air Lines Stock Gets Fair Value Boost After Q2 Spurs Analyst Target Hikes

Following Delta’s second-quarter results and management commentary, one estimate rose from $81.81 to $105.52. Analysts cited earnings execution, margins, and growth in premium and loyalty revenue as reasons for the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains supportive. Coverage highlights Delta’s outperformance over the broader market and generally optimistic analyst views. The company’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share versus a $1.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $17.67 billion versus $17.43 billion expected. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Delta Air Lines Stock?

Coverage highlights Delta’s outperformance over the broader market and generally optimistic analyst views. The company’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share versus a $1.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $17.67 billion versus $17.43 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Delta is benefiting from a less-cyclical revenue mix. Commentary contrasts Delta’s valuation with GE Aerospace’s premium and argues that premium cabins, loyalty programs and other diversified revenue streams make Delta less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand than in the past. Delta's Profits vs. GE's Premiums

Commentary contrasts Delta’s valuation with GE Aerospace’s premium and argues that premium cabins, loyalty programs and other diversified revenue streams make Delta less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand than in the past. Neutral Sentiment: A new DraftKings partnership adds engagement but is not expected to materially change near-term earnings. Delta will offer SkyPicks, a free sports-knowledge contest available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi. Passengers can compete for Delta gift cards without wagering or depositing money, potentially enhancing the in-flight experience and customer engagement. Delta and DraftKings Add Sports Contests to In-Flight Entertainment

Delta will offer SkyPicks, a free sports-knowledge contest available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi. Passengers can compete for Delta gift cards without wagering or depositing money, potentially enhancing the in-flight experience and customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention is amplifying visibility rather than providing a new fundamental catalyst. Recent coverage focuses on Delta’s relative transportation-sector performance, broker recommendations and its status as a widely followed stock. Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $88.70 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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