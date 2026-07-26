Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 668 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,671,323,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,042 shares of the company's stock worth $1,312,654,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $939,205,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,900,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 261,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,246,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,953.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,902.20 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,402.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.AutoZone's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,153. This represents a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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