Delta Global Management LP Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Everest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,791,423 shares of the company's stock worth $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $92.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

More Xcel Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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