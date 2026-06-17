Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.36 Million in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,244 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,866 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,690,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $302.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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