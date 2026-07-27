Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $185.80 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average is $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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