Delta Global Management LP Invests $990,000 in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,121,027,000 after acquiring an additional 315,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock worth $2,157,746,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 299,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $836,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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