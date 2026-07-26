Delta Global Management LP Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,115 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 16.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 105,170 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 70.7% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 40,959 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 140,659 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $163.65 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.79. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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