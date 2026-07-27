Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,923 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Carnival Stock Up 0.1%

CCL stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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