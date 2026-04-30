Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,904 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 186,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,062,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,009,754. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hecla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hecla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Hecla Mining currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here