Dempze Nancy E Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

IBM opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $269.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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