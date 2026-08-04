DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 374,755 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 149,384 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,267,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian T. Gladden bought 9,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report).

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