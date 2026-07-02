Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $444.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $419.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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