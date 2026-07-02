Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 227,689 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,689 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 2.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Brunswick worth $119,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's payout ratio is -83.81%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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