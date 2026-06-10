Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,448 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.89% of Autodesk worth $556,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4%

ADSK stock opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $237.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here