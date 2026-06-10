Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387,458 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 381,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $1,262,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,773 shares of company stock worth $5,517,109. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Yahoo Finance

Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. 247WallSt

Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning.

Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Seeking Alpha

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness also pressured sentiment, as the Nasdaq pulled back on Tuesday and technology stocks sold off. Yahoo Finance

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here