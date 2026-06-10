Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,036,698 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 239,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.64% of Williams Companies worth $1,204,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,281,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $222,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,986 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Williams Companies stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,824 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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