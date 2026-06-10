Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,911,458 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 519,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $786,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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