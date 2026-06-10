Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597,504 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 685,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Home Depot worth $1,237,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after buying an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,147,117 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,524,166,000 after buying an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Article Title

Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Article Title

Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment.

Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about valuation and softer big-ticket remodeling demand remain a headwind, which could limit upside if housing activity stays sluggish. Article Title

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $321.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day moving average of $347.38. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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