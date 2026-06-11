Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,926 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Cigna Group worth $430,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $296.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average is $277.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here